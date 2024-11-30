Summarize Simplifying... In short A second Hindu priest has been arrested in Bangladesh, leading to widespread protests and violent clashes, including the death of a lawyer.

The arrest also incited a mob to vandalize three Hindu temples in Chattogram.

Despite previous disciplinary issues, ISKCON, a global Hindu organization, has expressed solidarity with the arrested priest, advocating for his rights and freedom. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Prabhu was reportedly picked up without an official warrant

2nd Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh: Reports

By Chanshimla Varah 06:12 pm Nov 30, 202406:12 pm

What's the story A second Hindu priest, Shyam Das Prabhu, has been arrested in Bangladesh, days after the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). According to multiple Hindu groups on social media, Prabhu was picked up without an official warrant while visiting Das in jail. Das was arrested on Monday for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during an October rally in Chattogram. His bail was denied on Tuesday.

Escalating tensions

Unrest and violence follow Hindu priest's arrest

His arrest sparked widespread protests across Bangladesh, especially in Dhaka and Chattogram. A lawyer was killed in clashes between police and protestors outside a Chattogram court after Das was denied bail last week. On Friday, three Hindu temples were vandalized by a mob in Chattogram. The attack targeted the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, Shoni Temple, and Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple. According to PTI, the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples were damaged.

Twitter Post

Prabhu was arrested without any warrant

Organizational support

ISKCON expresses solidarity with arrested Hindu priest

ISKCON had distanced itself from Das earlier for disciplinary breaches but issued a statement in solidarity with him on Thursday. Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, ISKCON Bangladesh's general secretary, said that although Das is not an official member of ISKCON, the organization supports his rights and freedom for peacefully advocating for Hindus. "We have only clarified something that was already said by us in the past many months regarding him not officially representing ISKCON in Bangladesh," the statement added.