Jagtap had compared EC to a dog

Complaint against Congress's Bhai Jagtap's over 'kutta' jibe at ECI

By Chanshimla Varah 02:36 pm Nov 30, 202402:36 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint against Congress leader Bhai Jagtap for his derogatory remarks against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Jagtap had compared the EC to "a dog sitting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bungalow." BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed the complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and also wrote to the ECI about Jagtap's statement.

BJP's response

'Such insult can't be tolerated': Somaiya

Somaiya has called for action against Jagtap, saying such an insult to a constitutional body "can't be tolerated." He also implied that the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have been targeting the EC and electronic voting machines (EVMs) out of fear ahead of the upcoming local body Mumbai Municipal Corporation election in March 2025.

Allegations surfaced

Congress alleges voter data tampering in Maharashtra elections

Jagtap's remarks came in the backdrop of the Congress alleging voter data tampering in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. State Congress chief Nana Patole had accused the ECI of inflating voter turnout by 7.83% points after official polling hours had ended. In his letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Patole wrote that public sentiment was "extremely intense" over perceived irregularities in vote percentages. He asked how many constituencies saw long queues of voters after 5:00pm on election day.

ECI

ECI to meet Congress delegation

The ECI will meet a delegation of a Congress delegation on December 3 over the Maharashtra election result concerns. The ECI, in its interim response to the party, reiterated a "transparent process with the involvement of candidates/their agents at every stage." It promised to review all legitimate concerns raised by the Congress and provide a written response after personally hearing them.