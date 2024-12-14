Summarize Simplifying... In short In her debut Lok Sabha speech, Priyanka Vadra, a Congress leader, criticized PM Modi's parliamentary attendance and the BJP's alleged attempts to alter the Constitution.

She also highlighted national issues like the Adani Group's "growing monopoly" and violence in Sambhal and Manipur.

Her speech, reminiscent of her grandmother Indira Gandhi's style, was praised by fellow Congress leaders for its comprehensive critique of government shortcomings.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her debut Lok Sabha speech

'Poised...thought on her feet': Congress leaders laud Priyanka's debut speech

By Snehil Singh 11:42 am Dec 14, 2024

What's the story Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, delivered her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The 32-minute address was characterized by a combative yet restrained critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vadra accused the National Democratic Alliance government of trying to dismiss the Constitution over the past decade.

National concerns

Vadra's speech addresses key national issues

Vadra's Lok Sabha speech also touched upon several national issues, including BJP's alleged attempts to change the Constitution and the "growing monopoly" of the Adani Group. She also spoke about atrocities against women and incidents of violence in Sambhal and Manipur. Further, she called for a nationwide caste census. Her style caused people to reminisce about her grandmother Indira Gandhi, who was known for her mild yet effective delivery.

Parliamentary critique

Vadra criticizes PM Modi's parliamentary attendance

In her speech, Vadra slammed PM Modi for rarely attending Parliament sessions. She said that although she was a newcomer to Parliament—just 15 days old—she had hardly seen the prime minister attend sessions. This criticism was part of a larger narrative where she dwelled on the issues of Sambhal and Manipur, accusing the BJP of creating an "atmosphere of fear."

Historical debate

Vadra challenges BJP's criticism of Nehru

Vadra also took on the BJP's constant attack on Jawaharlal Nehru, highlighting his role in building India. She said while Nehru's name may be erased from the textbooks, his legacy is indelible. In a direct challenge to the BJP, she suggested elections should be held on ballot papers to reveal the true situation.

Party acclaim

Congress leaders praise Vadra's debut speech

Vadra's debut speech in the Lok Sabha was praised by fellow Congress leaders. Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a comprehensive critique that opened a "Pandora's box," addressing people's concerns and exposing government shortcomings. Sonia Gandhi called it "excellent," while her brother Rahul Gandhi admitted Vadra had outshone him in her maiden address.