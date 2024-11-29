Summarize Simplifying... In short Hindu monk Chinmoy Das was arrested in Bangladesh for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during a rally for Hindu rights.

ISKCON continues to support Chinmoy Krishna Das

'Not distanced from backing Chinmoy...': Iskcon on Hindu monk's arrest

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:12 pm Nov 29, 202401:12 pm

What's the story The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has clarified its stance on the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. The organization reiterated that it continues to support Das, despite his expulsion from ISKCON in October for a breach of discipline. "ISKCON has not, and does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das's rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship," the organization said.

Arrest details

Das's arrest and subsequent events in Bangladesh

Das was arrested on November 25 by the Muhammad Younus-led Bangladeshi government. The arrest came after he was accused of disrespecting the national flag at a rally in Chittagong, protesting against the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities. The rally raised a saffron flag above the national flag, violating Bangladesh Flag Rules, 1972.

Organization's position

ISKCON's stance on Das and Hindu protection in Bangladesh

ISKCON clarified that although Das doesn't officially represent the organization in Bangladesh, it supports his rights to peacefully call for Hindu protection. The situation in Bangladesh has worsened since Das's arrest, with protests and reported attacks on ISKCON temples and Hindu religious sites. A violent protest left assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam dead during clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

Court decision

Legal petition against ISKCON rejected by High Court

In light of these incidents, a legal petition was filed to ban ISKCON's activities in Bangladesh. However, the High Court dismissed the petition, saying the current situation doesn't call for such a ban. The court suggested maintaining law and order instead. Meanwhile, demands have been made for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in to curb violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Protest allegations

ISKCON Bangladesh refutes claims of involvement in violent protests

ISKCON Bangladesh also denied allegations of its involvement in violent protests after Das's arrest. Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, general secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, called the allegations part of a "false, fabricated, and malicious campaign" against the organization. He said such efforts are aimed at discrediting their organization and creating societal unrest.