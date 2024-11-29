Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahul Gandhi, an Indian politician, recently made a controversial remark comparing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's memory to that of US President Joe Biden, sparking criticism from both the Indian government and medical community.

Gandhi's comment, which suggested both leaders were forgetful, was deemed insensitive towards aging and cognitive health, and not representative of India's relationship with the US.

The incident has highlighted the need for respectful discourse about mental health and aging in politics.

MEA calls Gandhi's remarks unfortunate

MEA condemns Rahul over 'Modi losing memory like Biden' remark

By Chanshimla Varah 06:07 pm Nov 29, 202406:07 pm

What's the story The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called "unfortunate" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's memory to that of United States President Joe Biden. During the weekly briefing on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that such remarks do not reflect the warm relationship between India and the US.

Diplomatic response

MEA spokesperson highlights India-US relationship

"India shares a multi-faceted partnership with the United States. This partnership has been built over years of perseverance, togetherness, mutual respect and commitment by both sides," Jaiswal said. "We see such remarks as unfortunate and they are not in keeping with the warm and friendly ties with the United States...do not represent the position of the government of India," he added.

Gandhi's remarks

What did Gandhi say

Addressing a rally in Amravati, Maharashtra, Gandhi recalled Biden, 81, erroneously introducing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin at an occasion. "My sister told me that she had heard Modi Ji's speech. And in that speech, whatever we say, Modi Ji is saying the same thing these days. I don't know. Maybe he has lost his memory. The former President of America used to forget and he had to be reminded from behind," he said.

Health concern

Medical community criticizes Gandhi's remarks

Gandhi's comments have also attracted the ire of the medical community. A group of medical practitioners expressed concern over the insensitivity of his remarks toward aging and cognitive health. CB Tripathi, President of the National Medicos Organisation Bharat (NMO-Bharat), wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, criticizing her son for perpetuating harmful stereotypes about these issues. "Such remarks are unbecoming of a leader of the opposition and suggest a lack of understanding and sensitivity," he wrote.