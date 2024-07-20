In short Simplifying... In short Arvind Kejriwal, while in jail, has reportedly been consuming fewer calories than prescribed, leading to a weight drop from 63.5kg to 61.5kg between June 2 and July 13.

The Lieutenant Governor's office also noted inconsistencies between Kejriwal's glucometer and continuous glucose monitoring system readings.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the government of a health conspiracy against Kejriwal, alleging intentional harm to his health. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi LG accuses Kejriwal of avoiding medical diet

Kejriwal resorting to 'willful low calorie intake' in jail: LG

By Chanshimla Varah 12:55 pm Jul 20, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of intentionally avoiding his prescribed medical diet and medication in Tihar jail. In a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Saxena referenced a report from the prison superintendent about Kejriwal's health, noting several instances of "willful low calorie intake." Saxena suggested to the prison authorities that they may advise Kejriwal to adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified.

Medical report

Kejriwal's weight loss and insulin administration issues

The letter indicated that between June 6 and July 13, Kejriwal did not fully consume his prescribed meals. It alleged that Kejriwal's weight dropped from 63.5kg on June 2 to 61.5kg by July 13, likely due to his reduced calorie intake. "Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake," the letter stated. It also highlighted an issue on June 18 when insulin was either not administered to Kejriwal or not recorded by prison authorities.

Twitter Post

Read the letter here

Health monitoring

Discrepancies in glucose monitoring and diet refusal

The Lieutenant Governor's office further pointed out discrepancies between glucometer test readings and continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) readings on most days. For instance, on June 19, Kejriwal's glucometer reading before lunch was 104 mg/dL, while the CGMS reading taken at 12:30pm that day was 82 mg/dL. "Glaring discrepancies between glucometer test readings and CGMS readings need to be verified by appropriate medical authorities," the LG office stated.

Political tensions

AAP accuses central government of health conspiracy

Reacting to the letter, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj said Saxena is not a doctor and that he used to work in a cement factory. For a long time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government of conspiring to cause lasting damage to Kejriwal's health while in jail. The party claimed that Kejriwal has lost weight and experienced significant drops in blood sugar levels, potentially putting him at risk of slipping into a coma.