Police fire tear gas, use water cannons at protesting farmers
At least six farmers were injured on Saturday as police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to disperse a group of 101 farmers at the Haryana-Punjab border. The farmers had resumed their "Delhi Chalo" foot march, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). This is their third attempt to reach Delhi, with previous attempts on December 6 and 8 being foiled by Haryana security personnel.
Internet services suspended, barricades erected amid protests
Ahead of the protest, the Haryana government had suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 Ambala villages till December 17. The villages include Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar), Saddopur, and Sultanpur. Multi-layered barricades were also put up by security personnel to stop the farmers from marching toward Delhi.
Visuals from the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border
Farmers' demands and ongoing fast-unto-death protest
The farmers are demanding a legal MSP guarantee, a farm debt waiver, pension for farmers, no electricity tariff hike, withdrawal of police cases against them, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border for 19 days. To persuade him to break his fast, the Supreme Court has directed representatives from the Centre and Punjab government to meet him.