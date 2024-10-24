Summarize Simplifying... In short Shruti Haasan has stepped away from two film projects, 'Dacoit' and 'Chennai Story,' due to undisclosed creative differences.

The future of 'Chennai Story,' an Indo-UK co-production, is now uncertain.

The future of 'Chennai Story,' an Indo-UK co-production, is now uncertain.

Despite these exits, Haasan remains engaged with her current project 'Coolie,' a collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth, set to release in 2025.

Shruti Haasan backs out of 'Dacoit' and 'Chennai Story'

Shruti Haasan backs out of 'Dacoit,' 'Chennai Story': Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 11:46 am Oct 24, 202411:46 am

What's the story South sensation Shruti Haasan has reportedly backed out of her upcoming films, Dacoit: A Love Story and Chennai Story. An insider confirmed to India Today that "she is not doing Adivi Sesh's Dacoit: A Love Story." The source added that Haasan is no longer a part of Chennai Story either, saying, "No, she's not doing that either. Currently, her focus is on Coolie."

Haasan's departure from 'Dacoit' due to creative differences

Per the report, Haasan's decision to walk out of Dacoit was due to creative differences. The title of this film was announced on December 20, 2023, and an announcement teaser was released the same day. However, specific details about these creative differences and how they led to her departure have not been disclosed. Along with Dacoit, Haasan has also pulled out of Chennai Story. The film, an Indo-UK co-production, is directed by BAFTA winner Philip John and co-written by Harasgama.

With second departure, the Indo-UK co-production's future is uncertain now

Notably, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was originally cast in the lead role before it was offered to Haasan. But with her recent exit, the fate of this project still hangs in the balance. Despite these recent departures, Haasan stays busy with her ongoing project, Coolie. She is collaborating with superstar Rajinikanth under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is set to release in 2025. However, the actor's future lineup of projects beyond Coolie hasn't been announced yet.