Ye labeled 'sniveling little coward' for storming out of interview
What's the story
Ye aka Kanye West's live interview on Piers Morgan's show took an unexpected turn when the rapper abruptly walked out.
The incident, which took place barely a minute into the conversation, led Morgan to call Ye a "sniveling little coward" on X/Twitter.
The fiery back-and-forth included a conversation about Ye's controversial past and recent remarks that got him banned from the streaming platform Twitch.
Tense discussion
Before walkout, Ye alleged media painted him in negative light
The interview, which aired on Morgan's Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel, quickly devolved into a heated argument.
From Spain, where he was live with his friend Sneako, Ye likened himself to John Lennon and Michael Jackson.
He alleged the media is "putting out hate" about him when "there's so much love in the art I put out."
The British journalist seemed baffled and paused before asking Ye what he was referring to.
Walkout details
Rapper apparently got offended by Morgan underselling his follower count
The conversation turned contentious when Morgan brought up Ye's social media followers, resulting in an argument over how many Ye had on X/Twitter.
Ye, irked that Morgan had undersold his followers by a million, said, "Now you are not taking accountability or responsibility."
He then added, "No sir, this is what you get for now we can, we can circle back when you can count."
Ye then took out his earpiece and exited the camera shot.
Aftermath
Morgan's response to Ye's abrupt departure
In the wake of Ye's exit, Sneako answered Morgan's question about Ye's location with, "That's it for Ye."
Morgan then took to his X profile to slam the rapper, calling him a "big baby," and said he was disappointed that he left so soon.
He added that he would be happy to continue the interview when Ye is ready to answer questions about his controversial views.
Twitter Post
Read Morgan's tweet here
Ye did walk out, after two minutes.. because he’s a snivelling little coward who didn’t want me to ask him why he’s become a vile Hitler-loving Nazi-slathering anti-Semite.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2025
Happy to continue the interview when/if you grow a pair @kanyewest https://t.co/9WcKsB1MNW