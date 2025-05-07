What's the story

Ye aka Kanye West's live interview on Piers Morgan's show took an unexpected turn when the rapper abruptly walked out.

The incident, which took place barely a minute into the conversation, led Morgan to call Ye a "sniveling little coward" on X/Twitter.

The fiery back-and-forth included a conversation about Ye's controversial past and recent remarks that got him banned from the streaming platform Twitch.