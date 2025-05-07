Pak celebs Mahira, Hania slam India's 'Operation Sindoor' as 'cowardly'
In the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistani celebrities Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir have voiced their discontent.
The operation, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces early on Wednesday, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Khan and Aamir took to Instagram to share their thoughts, while fellow actor Mawra Hocane tweeted about the same.
Khan and Aamir's reactions to 'Operation Sindoor'
Khan shared a post on her Instagram account, which was originally posted by Fatima Bhutto, criticizing the strikes. She added her own comment, "Seriously, cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen."
On the other hand, Aamir showed her disapproval with a single word on her Instagram Story, calling the operation "Cowardly."
Hocane also condemned India's 'Operation Sindoor'
The Sanam Teri Kasam actor also condemned the operation on X/Twitter.
She tweeted, "Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan.. Innocent civilians have lost their lives.. May Allah protect us all.. may sense prevail.. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.. #PakistanZindabad."
These reactions come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on April 22.
Khan and Aamir's reactions to the Pahalgam attack and aftermath
Earlier, Khan and Aamir both expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a heartbreaking tragedy.
Khan posted a condolence message on Instagram but later deleted it without explanation.
Aamir wrote, "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us." Hocane also shared her condolences, calling it "an act of terrorism against one, terrorism against all."
Their posts joined a growing wave of reactions from Pakistani celebrities who condemned the violence.
Pakistani celebrities' Instagram accounts have been banned in India
Following the attack, Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities were banned in India, including those of Khan, Aamir, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly, and Ahad Raza Mir.
The profiles displayed a message saying, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."
Notably, Fawad was all set for his Bollywood comeback after nine years with Abir Gulaal. It was scheduled to be released on Friday.