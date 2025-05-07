Aamir Khan eyes this role in 'Mahabharat'—And it totally fits
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has revealed his desire to play Lord Krishna in a forthcoming adaptation of the epic saga Mahabharat.
In an interview with ABP Live, Khan said, "Mahabharat is a dream of mine—one I hope to bring to life, but it's a very difficult dream."
He promised to treat the project with care and caution, adding, "I don't want to say much right now."
Role inspiration
Khan's deep connection with Krishna's character
When asked which Mahabharat character he would love to play, Khan spoke fondly of Lord Krishna. He said, "The character of Krishna inspires me—that's the character I truly love."
Given Krishna is the orchestrator of every action in the epic and is present throughout every age, a stalwart like Khan playing the role makes perfect sense.
The actor is now gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
Project details
Khan's 'Mahabharat' project: A grand vision
Khan has addressed his Mahabharat adaptation before, stressing his desire to tackle the story in a unique fashion and on a grand scale.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he had disclosed that the cast of the film is still being finalized.
Considering the scale of the Mahabharat story, Khan teased that the film could be released in more than two parts, and multiple directors may be involved.