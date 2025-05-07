What's the story

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has revealed his desire to play Lord Krishna in a forthcoming adaptation of the epic saga Mahabharat.

In an interview with ABP Live, Khan said, "Mahabharat is a dream of mine—one I hope to bring to life, but it's a very difficult dream."

He promised to treat the project with care and caution, adding, "I don't want to say much right now."