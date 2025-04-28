Bhatt revealed that after locking Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, they were stuck in a dilemma over who would play Langda Tyagi.

"Aamir was ready to do the villain's role. The second choice we had was Saif Ali Khan. However, at one point, we decided that Aamir was not the right choice for the film."

This paved the way for Saif, who was offered the role, despite struggling with the local dialect of western UP.