After backlash and delays, 'Phule' set to release this week
What's the story
The much-anticipated Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa-starrer Phule will now release on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter India.
Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the film was set to release on April 11 but drew backlash over allegations of tarnishing the Brahmin community's image.
Earlier, former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Mahadevan and the producers to address this.
Film's significance
Bhujbal emphasized the film's global importance
Elaborating on his belief in the film's importance, Bhujbal said, "This is a Hindi film based on the life of Mahatma Phule. It seems that the director and the rest of the group have put in a lot of hard work, hence, this film should be seen by all."
He continued, "Mahatma is a great work, not only in the country, but it should reach all over the world."
Director's stance
Mahadevan defended the film amid criticism
In an interview with News18, Mahadevan had defended the film from the allegations.
He had said, "We don't get into a film with these kinds of doubts and fears in mind. When you're talking about a fearless couple like Jyotiba and Savitribai, if you're going to harbor those kinds of fear, then you don't deserve to make the film."
Further, he had added, "What you can do is make it honestly, stick to the facts, research, don't exaggerate and don't make it look unrealistic."
Drama on-screen
'You don't even need to take any cinematic liberties'
The director also shared details about the film's dramatic depiction of the lives of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule.
"Their lives have been so dramatic that you don't even need to take any cinematic liberties. In fact, you've got to underplay a lot of things because it's so dramatic!"
Phule is a biographical film, based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, who played a major role in setting up India's first school for girls.