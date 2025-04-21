What's the story

The much-anticipated Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa-starrer Phule will now release on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter India.

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the film was set to release on April 11 but drew backlash over allegations of tarnishing the Brahmin community's image.

Earlier, former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Mahadevan and the producers to address this.