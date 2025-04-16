Hansal Mehta once paid Anurag Kashyap ₹75K for shelved film
What's the story
Renowned directors Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap, both celebrated for their unique storytelling styles, have an interesting chapter that coincides.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mehta revealed that he once paid Kashyap ₹75,000 for a film that never saw a release.
Mehta recalled, "He said, 'I'm an actor, and I also write.' Then I told him, 'I'm giving you a story, can you write?' He said, 'Sir, I'll do it. I need ₹15,000, it's my rent for three months.'"
Early challenges
Here's how Mehta began work
Before the Kashyap story, Mehta revealed how his transition to filmmaking was enabled by RV Pandit, who saw potential in him when no one else did.
"RV Pandit ji was the one who supported people who were written off. I had edited all the trailers and promos of Maachis," he said.
Mehta was surprised when Pandit offered to fund his film, asking how much he needed. Pandit gave him ₹25 lakh and promised more. With this support, Mehta began work.
Unexpected meeting
Fate brought Kashyap and Mehta together
While spending time at Mahesh Bhatt's Andheri flat with actor Manoj Bajpayee, Mehta had an unexpected meeting.
As Bajpayee fell asleep, someone knocked on the door. The visitor wasn't there for Bajpayee—he wanted to meet Mehta.
He said he had been searching for him for a very long time.
That man was Kashyap, who was also struggling at the time. Mehta offered him a story to write, and the Black Friday filmmaker delivered the script within two days.
Financial support
Mehta's generous payment and Kashyap's extensive screenplay
Impressed by Kashyap's dedication and talent, Mehta paid him ₹75K instead of the ₹15K he had asked for.
Kashyap had written a 350-page screenplay, which became the film Jayate. It starred Shakti Kapoor in a serious role and was Shilpa Shirodkar's last film.
"It was technically Anurag's first film," Mehta said. Despite everything being in place—script, cast, and crew—the film was never released.
The film was chosen for Indian Panorama at IFFI but never found a distributor or a release.