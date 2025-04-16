What's the story

Renowned directors Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap, both celebrated for their unique storytelling styles, have an interesting chapter that coincides.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mehta revealed that he once paid Kashyap ₹75,000 for a film that never saw a release.

Mehta recalled, "He said, 'I'm an actor, and I also write.' Then I told him, 'I'm giving you a story, can you write?' He said, 'Sir, I'll do it. I need ₹15,000, it's my rent for three months.'"