Did 'AA22xA6' copy 'Dune' poster? Netizens think so
What's the story
Telugu cinema is all set to go global, thanks to Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming sci-fi film, tentatively titled AA22xA6.
The project was announced on Arjun's birthday (April 8), and within hours of the announcement video release, it had crossed over six million views.
However, netizens have pointed out similarities between the AA22xA6 poster and that of the Hollywood film Dune, sparking reactions online.
Poster controversy
Social media users drew parallels between the 2 posters
The poster for AA22xA6, shared by Sun Pictures, was captioned, "The mAAss has just begun! 6 million+ cumulative views for #AA22xA6. A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures."
This prompted social media users to draw parallels between AA22xA6 's poster and that of Dune.
"Doesn't it look like the Dune poster?" wrote one, while another asked, "My brother, it hasn't even begun and you've lifted Dune poster?"
One user humorously remarked, "Nah, this is crazy."
Check out the poster
Similarities between the posters
VFX team
VFX experts expressed excitement for the project
The announcement video featured VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for his work on Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
He said he was excited about the script: "I just read the script and I've got to say, my head is still spinning."
Mike Elizalde, Artistic Director at Spectral Motion, said, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."
Film details
'AA22xA6' is slated for release in 2026
Justin Raleigh, CEO of Fractured FX, shared his excitement about the project. He said, "Reading through it, I'm very excited about all the potential creatures, all the different character possibilities."
William Wright Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX, said, "I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can't wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable."
The film is expected to be released in 2026.