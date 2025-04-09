What's the story

Telugu cinema is all set to go global, thanks to Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming sci-fi film, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

The project was announced on Arjun's birthday (April 8), and within hours of the announcement video release, it had crossed over six million views.

However, netizens have pointed out similarities between the AA22xA6 poster and that of the Hollywood film Dune, sparking reactions online.