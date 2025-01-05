What's the story

The Hindi-dubbed version of Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed the ₹800cr mark at the Indian box office, Mythri Movie Makers announced on Sunday.

With this, it has become the first Hindi film to achieve the feat.

The film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, was released on December 5 and continued to perform well in its third and fourth weeks.