'Pushpa 2' Hindi version crosses ₹800cr mark in India
What's the story
The Hindi-dubbed version of Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed the ₹800cr mark at the Indian box office, Mythri Movie Makers announced on Sunday.
With this, it has become the first Hindi film to achieve the feat.
The film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, was released on December 5 and continued to perform well in its third and fourth weeks.
Twitter Post
Here is the production house's update
Brand #Pushpa inagurates 𝟖𝟎𝟎 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄 CLUB in Hindi ❤🔥#Pushpa2TheRule has a RECORD BREAKING COLLECTION in Hindi with 𝟖𝟎𝟔 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐓 in 31 days 💥💥— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 5, 2025
Sequel news
'Pushpa 2' global collections and sequel announcement
Apart from its domestic success, Pushpa 2 has also done phenomenally well worldwide.
The film has reportedly grossed a whopping ₹1,202.2cr from all languages combined.
Following the success of Pushpa 2, the makers have announced a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.
It is likely to go on floors in 2027.
Legal issues
'Pushpa 2' lead actor's legal troubles
Despite the film's success, lead actor Arjun has been mired in controversy.
He was arrested on December 13 after a stampede at the film's premiere killed a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and injured her eight-year-old son.
Arjun was granted interim bail on December 14 and got regular bail earlier this week.
As per court directives, he has to appear before SHO, Chikkadpally police station every Sunday between 10:00am and 1:00pm for two months or until the charge sheet is filed.