Who's Veer Pahariya, debuting in Dinesh Vijan's 'Sky Force'
What's the story
Veer Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Sky Force.
The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.
The trailer, which was released on Sunday, introduces Pahariya as an Indian Air Force officer in a story set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War.
Before the film premieres, know more about Pahariya.
Background
Pahariya's personal life and industry experience
Born in 1995, Pahariya was earlier in a relationship with his co-star Ali Khan.
He also has a brother, Shikhar Pahariya, who is dating actor Janhvi Kapoor.
Before entering acting, he reportedly gained experience in the industry as an assistant director on the 2022 film Bhediya, which featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.
It was directed by Amar Kaushik.
Connections
Pahariya shot to the limelight during Anant-Radhika's wedding celebrations
Apart from his ties in the film industry, Pahariya is also a close friend of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
He has been spotted attending several intimate functions of the Ambani family.
He is followed by a whopping 230K people on Instagram, and celebrities such as Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Honey Singh are among his followers too.
Experience
Pahariya had a 'blast' working with Kumar
Speaking about his experience of shooting Sky Force, Pahariya said, "A week before the shoot, Dinesh [Vijan] sir introduced me to Akshay sir. Sir was so kind that he broke the ice in one second. He became an elder brother and guided me throughout, and we worked on scenes in different ways."
"Maybe we did thirty to forty rehearsals and takes, and he was very kind. I really had a blast working with him."
The film releases on January 24.