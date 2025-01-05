What's the story

Veer Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Sky Force.

The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

The trailer, which was released on Sunday, introduces Pahariya as an Indian Air Force officer in a story set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War.

Before the film premieres, know more about Pahariya.