John Abraham is set to portray celebrated Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria in a biopic, highlighting Maria's unique methods in solving high-profile terror cases.

The film, starting production in late 2025, will trace Maria's career from Deputy Commissioner of Police to Director General of Home Guards.

Abraham, excited about the role, is also involved in the film's development process. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

John Abraham to headline Rakesh Maria biopic

By Isha Sharma 10:44 am Dec 27, 202410:44 am

What's the story Bollywood action hero John Abraham, who has impressed in action-packed films like Force and Batla House, will reportedly play celebrated Indian Police Officer Rakesh Maria in a biopic. According to Pinkvilla, the film will pay tribute to Maria's service to the nation by chronicling his involvement in solving major terror attacks in Mumbai during his tenure (1981-2017).

Insider's statement

'John is excited to play the part...'

The source told Pinkvilla, "Rakesh Maria has been one of the most celebrated cops in the history of Mumbai Police, as he has been closely involved in capturing the men behind multiple terror attacks that took place in Mumbai." "John Abraham is excited to play the part, and he truly believes that the film will be a tribute to celebrate Maria's legacy."

Film focus

Biopic to highlight Maria's unique approach to solving cases

The biopic will reportedly explore Maria's unique way of catching terrorists, giving a glimpse into his way of solving cases. The source added, "The makers are aiming to put forth the mechanism of capturing the terrorists, as Rakesh Maria had a method to function and crack all the cases." "John too is involved in the process of developing this film and is charged up to play the role of most celebrated cop on screen."

Production timeline

Maria's biopic to begin production in late 2025

The film will go on floors in the second half of 2025 with a "leading Indian filmmaker" at the helm. The story will follow Maria's career from his first posting as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to his final posting as Director General of Home Guards. He was reportedly involved in solving the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, the Zaveri Bazaar blast, and the 26/11 attacks. Meanwhile, Abraham has two films in the pipeline: Tehraan and Diplomat.