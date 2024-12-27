Remembering Salman Khan's cameo appearances in Hindi films

What's the story Salman Khan, who is celebrating his 59th birthday on Friday, is one of the most celebrated names in Bollywood. While he is known for his lead roles in numerous blockbusters, Khan's cameo appearances have also played a major role in shaping Indian cinema. Here, we look at some of the most unforgettable cameo roles played by Khan in films like Deewana Mastana and Pathaan, among others.

Khan's electrifying cameo in 'Pathaan'

Khan's cameo in Pathaan was a high point in the film and made his fans go gaga for days. He appeared as Tiger from the Tiger franchise, establishing a link between the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Pathaan, Tiger, and War. The chemistry between Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, coupled with their effortless charisma, took the movie to new heights.

'Son of Sardaar' and 'Tees Maar Khan'

Apart from his action film roles, Khan has also made special appearances in songs. In Son of Sardaar (2012), he appeared in the catchy song Po Po with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. His energetic presence lent an additional layer of excitement to the song. Similarly, who can forget his special appearance in the song Wallah Re Wallah from Tees Maar Khan? He danced alongside Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, making it a celebratory number.

'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Deewaana Mastana'

In Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Khan made a delightful cameo appearance as himself. His scene had him meeting Prem (Ranbir Kapoor), who idolizes him, which led to a humorous and heartwarming interaction. The meta-scene impressed his fans and how! Another similar, charming cameo by Khan is in Anil Kapoor and Govinda's comedy film Deewana Mastana, where he enters the film in the climax and steals the show!

'Om Shanti Om' and 'Hello'

Khan may not have led Hello, but he was still the face of it and featured in promotional songs as well as briefly in the film. The film stars Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. Also delightful is his cameo in the song Deewangi Deewangi in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, and Khan was at his cheerful best in this song crackling with star power.