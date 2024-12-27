Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan is set to receive a record ₹50cr for his role in Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Tu Meri...', marking his return to the romantic genre.

'Tu Meri...' will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead

Kartik to receive whopping ₹50cr for KJo's 'Tu Meri...': Report

What's the story Kartik Aaryan, who had a successful year due to Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will soon star in a new romantic drama. The film, titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is a joint venture of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. According to Zoom, Aaryan will reportedly be paid an impressive ₹50cr for his role in this project.

Aaryan's remuneration sets a new benchmark for Dharma Productions

A source close to the project told Zoom, "This is the highest figure any lead actor is getting paid by Dharma after Ranbir Kapoor, till now." "Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion, Kartik's market value has gone up substantially."

'Tu Meri...' marks Aaryan's return to romantic genre

The announcement of the film has sent Aaryan's fans into a tizzy as it marks his return to the new-age romantic genre. The film will hit theaters in 2026 under the direction of National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans. This will be Vidwans's second Hindi directorial venture after 2023's Satyaprem Ki Katha with Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

'Tu Meri...' motion poster and Aaryan's voiceover stir excitement

The quirky motion poster of the film has already stirred excitement among fans, giving a glimpse into its captivating love story. In the background of the poster, viewers can see glimpses of exotic vacation locales with an airplane jetting off and a heart-shaped mark forming on the screen. Aaryan's voiceover can be heard in the background, where he says how his three exes were deeply affected after breaking up with him. The female cast is yet to be announced.

In case you missed it, here's the announcement teaser