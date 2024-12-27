Summarize Simplifying... In short Ayushmann Khurrana has been strategically chosen for Sooraj Barjatya's next film, aiming to attract family audiences.

The female lead is yet to be decided, with Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri being strong contenders.

The film is expected to start production in summer 2025.

Sara Ali Khan, Triptii Dimri in the running for Sooraj Barjatya's next

Who will romance Ayushmann in Barjatya's next: Sara or Triptii

By Isha Sharma 09:31 am Dec 27, 202409:31 am

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has reportedly chosen Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead for his next, yet-untitled project. Now, industry insiders claim that Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are in the running for the female lead opposite Khurrana. The final decision will depend on a look test in January and their chemistry with Khurrana.

'Sara has the charm and mainstream appeal...'

An industry insider told Mid-Day, "Sara has the charm and mainstream appeal that could align with the Rajshri universe, while Triptii's nuanced performances in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022) make her a strong candidate." "Ayushmann is already doing another film with Sara whereas it will be a new jodi if he teams up with Triptii. That said, Triptii is busy for a good part of next year with Vishal Bhardwaj's film on Hussain Ustara and two other projects."

Khurrana's selection for Barjatya's film was strategic

The decision to cast Khurrana was a calculated one, intended to attract family audiences. The source disclosed, "Sooraj Ji was looking to cast someone with an image among the family audiences and who is better than Ayushmann to play the new age Prem on the big screen." "The duo has gelled well, and Ayushmann loved the world that Barjatya is looking to create with his next." Barjatya's project will likely go on floors in the summer of 2025.