What's the story The release of the teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar, which was scheduled for Friday (December 27), has been postponed. The delay comes as a mark of respect after the demise of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday. The teaser for the action thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss, will now be unveiled online on Saturday at 11:07am IST.

The film's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, confirmed the new release date on social media. They extended their condolences and wrote, "In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07am." "Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding."

Sikandar is especially important as it reunites Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in her first project with Khan. After wrapping up Sikandar, Khan will start shooting for Atlee's next directorial, tentatively titled A6, in Summer 2025. It will be Atlee's second Hindi film after Jawan.