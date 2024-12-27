2025 will witness the release of several major Hindi films

From 'Emergency' to 'Alpha': Most anticipated Hindi films of 2025

What's the story As 2024 comes to an end, Indian cinema is all set for a star-studded 2025. The next year promises a slew of films headlined by industry heavyweights like Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Fans can also expect performances from Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, and Janhvi Kapoor. Here are some most-anticipated Hindi films scheduled for 2025.

'Fateh,' 'Santosh' and 'Emergency'

Sonu Sood's directorial debut Fateh will roar into theaters on January 10. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez, it revolves around cybercrime. Shahana Goswami's Santosh will also be released on January 10, while Devgn-Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad arrives on January 17. Ranaut's political drama Emergency will finally release on January 17, 2025. The film, also written, directed, and co-produced by her, delves into the controversial period of Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975-1977.

'Sky Force,' 'Deva,' and 'Chhaava'

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, will be released around Republic Day 2025. Shahid Kapoor's Deva is set for a January 31 release. It is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. In February, Kaushal's biographical drama Chhaava will release. The film tells the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Kaushal playing the Maratha Emperor and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Raid 2,' C Sankaran Nair film, and 'Sikandar'

This will be followed by Devgn's Raid 2 on February 21. March will witness the release of the C Sankaran Nair film with Kumar and R Madhavan. Salman's Sikandar is also scheduled for an Eid Al-Fitr 2025 release. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

'Jolly LLB 3,' 'Sunny Sanskari...,' 'Housefull 5'

Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama-comedy Jolly LLB3 is predicted to be one of the year's highest-earning films. It will be released on April 10, while Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a film reuniting Janhvi and Varun Dhawan, will be out on April 18. Meanwhile, June promises laughter with Housefull 5's multi-starrer cast with Kumar in the lead. It releases on June 6.

'Param Sundari,' 'War 2' and 'Baaghi 4'

Malhotra and Janhvi's Param Sundari's release date has recently been announced: July 25. This will be followed by War 2 (August 15) and Baaghi 4 (September 5). They have been directed by Ayan Mukerji and A Harsha, respectively, and belong to the action genre.

'Thama,' 'DDPD2,' '120 Bahadur' and Bhardwaj-Shahid film

Also among 2025's much-awaited films are Thama, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, and De De Pyaar De 2 starring Devgn, Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh (November 14). 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, and Vishal Bhardwaj-Shahid-Triptii Dimri's gangster drama will be out next year too.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' and 'Alpha'

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, has been postponed from its original December 2024 release date to 2025. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films's next Spy Universe movie Alpha, starring Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, will be released on December 25. It is the first female-led film in the Spy Universe.