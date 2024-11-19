Summarize Simplifying... In short Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is under detention in the US for using a fake passport and his alleged involvement in 18 criminal cases, including high-profile murders.

The FBI is reviewing evidence against him, and his potential deportation is under consideration.

His fate hinges on the outcome of his asylum application and the extradition process.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in India

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol—detained in the US

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:04 am Nov 19, 202410:04 am

What's the story Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishhoi, has been arrested in California, United States. His arrest comes after Mumbai Police's Crime Branch moved a court seeking his extradition. Anmol is wanted in India for his alleged role in high-profile crimes including the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique and a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence.

Criminal record

Anmol Bishnoi's criminal history and escape to the US

Anmol is involved in 18 criminal cases and has previously spent time in Jodhpur jail. He escaped to the US on May 15, 2022, on a fake passport in the name of Bhanu. His ruse was discovered when the US Immigration Department found that one of his travel documents was forged, leading to his exposure and detention.

Case review

FBI reviews evidence against Anmol Bishnoi

After his detention, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials met Indian agency representatives to discuss Anmol's case. The FBI officials examined evidence against Anmol and spoke about his alleged involvement in high-profile crimes. These include Siddique's murder and the firing outside Khan's house. The outcome of Anmol's asylum application will determine further deportation proceedings.

Deportation proceedings

US State Department declines comment on Anmol's potential deportation

The US State Department has refused to comment on Anmol's possible deportation, saying it comes under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. A Red Corner Notice was issued against Anmol in December 2022, notifying US authorities of his presence. If the extradition process is accepted, he will be arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Murder case

Anmol Bishnoi's alleged involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Anmol is also accused of being involved in singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder on May 29, 2022. He allegedly provided weapons and logistical support for Moosewala's killing. Reportedly, he motivated shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal with a nine-minute speech before they carried out a shooting operation outside Khan's house. His name resurfaced again after Siddique's murder when he allegedly communicated with the accused gunmen.