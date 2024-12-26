Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have announced their reunion for a new rom-com, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', following their rumored fallout in 2022.

Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar have collaborated on an upcoming rom-com

Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar announce rom-com 'Tu Meri...': What to expect

By Isha Sharma 01:55 pm Dec 26, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and director-producer Karan Johar have finally announced their next collaboration, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie marks Aaryan's return to the romantic comedy genre and will be directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha fame. It will be produced under Johar's Dharma Productions banner and will be released worldwide in 2026.

Teaser reveal

'Tu Meri Main Tera...' announcement teaser released

The announcement of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri was made via a joint Instagram post by Dharma Productions, Aaryan, and Namah Pictures. The 34-second teaser has Aaryan's voiceover humorously narrating his past three failed relationships and his determination to make the fourth one successful. He refers to himself as a "Mumma's Boy" and pledges to fulfill a promise made to his mother regarding his next relationship.

Twitter Post

Here is the announcement

Reconciliation

Aaryan and Johar's reunion after rumored fallout

This project is especially interesting as it reunites Aaryan and Johar after their rumored fallout in 2022. The rumors started when Dharma Productions announced a recasting for Dostana 2, which originally featured Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, the film was eventually put on the back burner. Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Vidwans-Aaryan's bond

Earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala was approached for this film

Earlier this month, a report by Mid-Day stated, "During the shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik was so impressed by Sameer that he had expressed his wish to work with him again." Aaryan and Vidwans first approached Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of Satyaprem Ki Katha. However, Nadiadwala turned it down as he is busy with four upcoming projects: Salman Khan's Sikandar, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, and Vishal Bhardwaj-Shahid Kapoor's film. Finally, Johar came aboard.