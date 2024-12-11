Summarize Simplifying... In short Celebrate Raj Kapoor's cinematic legacy by streaming his iconic films on various OTT platforms.

From his debut 'Aag' on ShemarooMe to the highest-grossing Indian film of its time 'Barsaat' on Amazon Prime and ZEE5, there's a lot to explore.

Don't miss out on other classics like 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', 'Jagte Raho', 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai', 'Sangam', 'Mera Naam Joker', 'Bobby', and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' available on ZEE5 and Prime Video.

Raj Kapoor's birth centenary is on Saturday

'Raj Kapoor 100': Where to watch iconic movies on OTT

By Isha Sharma 02:01 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story In memory of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's birth centenary, a special retrospective called Raj Kapoor 100—Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman will be held from December 13 to 15. The three-day festival, hosted by RK Films, Film Heritage Foundation, NFDC, NFAI and cinemas across India will screen 10 of Kapoor's iconic films in over 135 cinemas across 40 cities. Fondly called "The Greatest Showman," Kapoor is considered one of the strongest pillars of Hindi cinema.

'Aag' and 'Barsaat'

Apart from the theatrical screenings, Kapoor's ten films—selected for the Film Festival—are also available on different OTT platforms. Aag (1948) was his directorial and producing debut. The film narrates the tale of Kewal (Kapoor) who dreams of starting a theater company with his childhood sweetheart Nimmi (Nargis). It can be watched on ShemarooMe. Kapoor's 1949 directorial Barsaat became the highest-grossing Indian film of its time and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

'Awaara' and 'Shree 420'

1951's Awaara is a criminal drama film that combines musical melodrama, crime drama, and romantic comedy. It is available on ZEE5 and Prime Video. Shree 420, on the same platforms, is a 1955 comedy-drama directed and produced by Kapoor, narrates the tale of an educated but poor orphan who comes to Bombay in search of a better life.﻿

'Jagte Raho,' 'Jis Desh...' and 'Sangam'

Jagte Raho (1956), follows a destitute peasant as he travels to the city in search of a brighter future. Watch it on Prime Video. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), on ZEE5 and Prime Video, revolves around an orphaned singer named Raju who is kidnapped by bandits. Sangam (1964), a musical love drama directed, produced, and edited by Kapoor was the longest and most expensive Indian film then. Watch it on ZEE5.

'Mera Naam Joker,' Bobby' and 'Ram Teri...'

Mera Naam Joker (1970), written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and produced, edited, and directed by Kapoor is also on ZEE5. Bobby (1973), written by Ahmad Abbas and directed, and produced by Kapoor showcases Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor in their breakout roles. Stream it on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video. Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) starring Kapoor and Mandakini, is also on the aforementioned platforms.