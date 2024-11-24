Summarize Simplifying... In short Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film '120 Bahadur', inspired by the heroic tale of 120 Indian soldiers during the 1962 Indo-China War, is entering its final shooting phase in Mumbai.

The film, set for a mid-2025 release, has been a challenging project, with the Ladakh schedule proving physically and emotionally taxing.

'120 Bahadur' shooting to be wrapped next week

Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' enters final shooting phase in Mumbai

By Isha Sharma 11:07 am Nov 24, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited film 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, will wrap up its final shooting schedule next week. This comes after a long schedule in Ladakh. The last leg of the shoot will be held over 15 days in Mumbai, bringing an end to the principal photography of this ambitious project. Akhtar will play Major Shaitan Singh in this war drama.

Production insights

Ladakh shoot was 'physically and emotionally taxing'

A source close to the production told Mid-day, "The Ladakh schedule was physically and emotionally taxing for everyone, but the landscapes brought the story alive." "Farhan has been hands-on, ensuring every detail reflects the bravery and sacrifices of these soldiers." "The more dialogue-heavy portions of the film will be shot in Mumbai, which will be a quick schedule. The logistics are being figured out, but it will start next week and be wrapped before mid-December."

Film's backdrop

'120 Bahadur' to recreate the Indo-China War of 1962

120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the Indo-China War of 1962. The film is inspired by the valiant tale of 120 Indian soldiers who bravely defended their post against an army of 5,000 Chinese troops. Slated for a mid-2025 release, the film features an ensemble cast, reportedly including real-life army veterans in key roles. It's directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai.