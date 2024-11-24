Summarize Simplifying... In short Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, known for his roles in films like Shahid and CityLights, hinted at a future collaboration with director Hansal Mehta.

What's the story Rajkummar Rao has been riding high on the success of his recent films Stree 2, Srikanth, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Stree 2, in particular, was a game-changer and emerged as the year's highest-grossing film. In a recent interview with Screen, he spoke about his journey so far and hinted at a reunion with director Hansal Mehta.

Rao's association with Mehta started with Shahid, for which he won a National Award for Best Actor. They have since collaborated on projects such as CityLights, Aligarh, Chhalaang, and Bose: Dead/ Alive. Rao said, "There's nothing concrete on the cards, but we will do something soon because we miss working together." "With everyone offering so much on social media, the audience is looking for something unique when they come to the theatre. It cannot be formula anymore."

Rao, who belongs to Gurugram, narrated his journey of becoming an actor. He remembered his initial days in Mumbai as a struggling actor, giving several auditions every day. His big break came when he was signed for Dibakar Banerjee's LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhokha, India's first digital film. This opened doors for him with directors like Anurag Kashyap and Mehta. Rao is currently working on Maalik, directed by Pulkit.