What's the story The producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, have confirmed that nearly 35% of the sequel has been shot. Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), they revealed, "Deepika Padukone will still be the mother in some parts of the film." To recall, in part one, she was revealed to be carrying Kalki, Lord Vishnu's final avatar. Kalki 2 will reportedly be the first project Padukone shoots for after her maternity leave.

'Kalki 2' to resume filming soon, confirmed producers

The Dutts also revealed that the pre-production of Kalki 2 is already in progress. They said, "The work (on the film) is underway. Pre-production is happening, and we will go on the floor soon." "We shot 30-35% of part two alongside part one itself," they added. However, they haven't confirmed specific dates for resuming shooting but promised an announcement soon.

'Kalki 2' to feature Kamal Haasan as main villain

The film is a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which was one of the highest-grossing films of 2024 and starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The first part ended on a cliffhanger with Kamal Haasan's character Supreme Yaskin regaining full strength, setting the stage for an epic showdown in the sequel. It's directed by Nag Ashwin.