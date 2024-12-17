Summarize Simplifying... In short The sequel to the record-breaking Broadway adaptation, 'Wicked: Part One', is now titled 'Wicked: For Good'.

'Wicked: Part Two' is now titled 'Wicked: For Good'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:42 am Dec 17, 202411:42 am

What's the story The sequel to Jon M. Chu's successful film Wicked (formerly Wicked: Part Two) has officially been titled Wicked: For Good. The new title pays homage to a popular song and duet between the characters Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande). The song delves into how their complicated relationship stays with them for the rest of their lives. The film releases on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: For Good will pick up from where the first film left off. The characters originated in Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The first film showed their Shiz University days, where they began as roommates and became best friends. The sequel will trace Elphaba after she gains full control over her powers and is declared an enemy by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

The first film has broken new records as the highest-grossing movie ever based on a Broadway musical at the US box office. It also had the biggest global and domestic opening for a movie based on a Broadway show. So far, it has grossed $359 million domestically (US) and over $524 million worldwide. The success puts it ahead of 1978's Grease ($188.62 million) in domestic box office history and second only to 2008's Mamma Mia ($611 million) worldwide.

The sequel will also feature Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Director Chu has teased the emotional intensity of the upcoming film, saying it becomes "eight times more relevant than before when you're talking about truth and consequences of making the right or wrong choices." "It's intense," he added.