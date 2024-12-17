Summarize Simplifying... In short Mukesh Khanna recently criticized Shatrughan Sinha for his daughter Sonakshi's lack of knowledge about the Ramayana, blaming it on her 'modern' upbringing.

Mukesh Khanna blamed Shatrughan Sinha for Sonakshi's 'upbringing'

Mukesh Khanna blames Shatrughan for Sonakshi's 'modern' upbringing, she reacts

What's the story Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has slammed veteran actor Mukesh Khanna for blaming her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her failing to answer a question about the Ramayana correctly. The incident goes back to 2019 when she appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11 and failed to answer who Hanuman brought Sanjeevani Booti for in the Ramayana. In a recent interview, Khanna blamed Shatrughan.

Interview remarks

First know Khanna's comments on modern youth and Sinha

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Khanna spoke about how Shaktimaan was needed to guide today's generation. Indirectly referring to Sinha's inability to answer the KBC question, he said, "Luv Kush is the name of their bungalow. People got angry, 'She doesn't know.' I said it's not Sonakshi's fault; it's her father's fault." "Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?"

Instagram response

'Why do you keep taking my name?'

Responding to Khanna's remarks, Sinha took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back." "Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question...but you choose to keep taking my name."

Statement continuation

Sinha reminded Khanna of the 'forgive and forget' lesson

Sinha went on, "Yes, I may have blanked out that day...and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for." "But clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself...if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi...if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison." "Not that I need your forgiveness," she added.

Statement conclusion

'Next time you decide to say anything about my father...'

Sinha ended her statement by cautioning Khanna not to comment on the values her father has given her. "And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me...please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing." "I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha."