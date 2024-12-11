Summarize Simplifying... In short The Kapoor family, in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India, is hosting a special Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

From December 13-15, ten of Raj's iconic films will be screened in 135 theaters across 40 cities in India.

The festival aims to honor Raj Kapoor's enduring legacy and remind audiences of their cinematic roots.

Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebrations

10 films, 40 cities, 135 cinemas—All about 'Raj Kapoor 100'

By Isha Sharma 02:35 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story The Kapoor family is gearing up to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of late actor-director Raj Kapoor, who is fondly remembered as "India's Greatest Showman." As part of the celebrations, they recently visited New Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among those who met the PM. As the celebrations draw closer, here's everything you need to know about the film festival.

Kapoor family collaborates with NFDC for film screenings

The Kapoor family has teamed up with the Film Heritage Foundation and the National Film Archive of India (NFDC) to hold special screenings of Raj's classic films. Raj's most famous, timeless films will be screened in 40 cities and 135 theaters across India from December 13-15. The ticket prices for the film festival have been kept at a symbolic ₹100. The screenings will be held at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theaters.

Raj Kapoor Film Festival: Fillms chosen for the screenings

Ten iconic movies will be screened at this special film festival. These are Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). These movies are also available on different OTT platforms.

Ranbir reflected on grandfather's enduring legacy

At the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Ranbir spoke about his grandfather's everlasting legacy and the family's plans to pay tribute through the upcoming Film Festival. "We are going to organize the Raj Kapoor Film Festival from December 13 to December 15 all over India. I hope you guys come as well." "It's just a circle of life, people are forgotten. It's important we remember our roots," he added.

