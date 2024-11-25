Vicky Kaushal's 4-year film line-up includes SLB, Rajkumar Hirani: Report
Over the next four years, Vicky Kaushal will be working with some of the most celebrated directors in Hindi cinema. He will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, which will be released in early 2025, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be collaborating with Amar Kaushik on a project called Mahavatar after Stree 2. Here's what else Kaushal has lined up next.
Kaushal to star in Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial venture
Apart from these projects, Kaushal has also reportedly bagged a lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Vicky was in conversation with Rajkumar Hirani for the last few months and has signed the dotted lines for his directorial which is at present in the scripting stage." The film will go on floors in 2026 after Kaushal wraps Mahavatar.
Hirani's digital debut and upcoming project details
Currently, Hirani is busy with his digital debut with actor Vikrant Massey. After that, he will turn his attention to the scripting of his next big-screen outing with Kaushal. The source added, "It's a special project and Rajkumar Hirani will extensively work on the script before taking it on floors in 2026." Notably, he has already made extended appearances in two of Hirani's films, Sanju and Dunki.