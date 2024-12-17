Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a slow start, the film 'Game Changer' has seen promising US ticket sales, jumping from $22K to $60K.

The film's distribution rights for North India were bought by Anil Thadani for ₹75 crore.

Initially set for a Christmas release, the film, delayed due to director S Shankar's other commitments, is now confirmed to release on January 10, 2025.

'Game Changer' releases on January 10, 2025

'Game Changer': $60K tickets sold in US—even before trailer drops

By Tanvi Gupta 05:32 pm Dec 17, 202405:32 pm

What's the story The upcoming political action thriller, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has reportedly sold advance tickets worth $60K for its US premiere. The film releases on January 10, 2025. Despite the impressive feat, the sales are slow compared to other Tollywood films post-pandemic. For instance, Devara: Part 1 sold tickets worth $150K in the same time despite having fewer screens and shows.

Box office competition

'Game Changer' trails behind other Telugu films in ticket sales

Despite the slow start, Game Changer's US collections have been promising over two days. The film's earnings jumped from $22K to $60K, with ticket sales increasing from 750 to 2,150, reported Pinkvilla. However, it still lags behind other Telugu films like mass entertainer Pushpa 2 and sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. The release of Game Changer's trailer on December 21 is expected to boost interest and improve its box office prospects.

Film distribution

'Game Changer' distribution rights and release date

Film distributor Anil Thadani has bought the film's distribution rights for the North Indian audience on an advance basis of ₹75 crore. The film has been delayed multiple times due to director S Shankar's commitments with Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2 and some portions are yet to be shot. Initially, it was slated for a Christmas release, but the makers confirmed a new release date as January 10, 2025.