Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Sikandar' is set to release a special teaser on his 59th birthday, marking the start of the film's marketing campaign.

This film is significant as it reunites Khan with producer Nadiadwala after their 2014 hit, 'Kick'.

This film is significant as it reunites Khan with producer Nadiadwala after their 2014 hit, 'Kick'.

Post 'Sikandar', Khan will begin shooting for Atlee's next project in Summer 2025.

'Sikandar' teaser to be out on December 27

By Tanvi Gupta 04:21 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story The much-anticipated action-thriller Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is in its final leg of production. The upcoming film, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, has been shooting for the last six months. Now, fans have a reason to rejoice as a special teaser of Sikandar will be released on Khan's 59th birthday on December 27.

Teaser details

'Sikandar' teaser promises action and entertainment

A source close to the film's development has now revealed that a special teaser is being edited for release on Khan's birthday. The source told Pinkvilla, "The audience can expect scale, and action, along with the promise of entertainment with this specially curated Sikandar teaser for SK's birthday" Reportedly, the editing work for the Sikandar teaser is in full swing.

Film's significance

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Khan and Nadiadwala

Sikandar is especially important as it reunites Khan and producer Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The source added, "The first look poster of Salman Khan too will be launched amidst fan-fare on the superstar's 59th birthday." "It's all work in progress at the moment, as the idea is to treat Sikandar as an event cinematic presentation of 2025," the insider further added.

Marketing strategy

'Sikandar' teaser to kickstart film's marketing campaign

The release of the Sikandar teaser will officially kickstart the film's marketing campaign, ahead of its Eid 2025 release in March. The source further revealed that Nadiadwala has big plans to present Sikandar to audiences, with a flow of assets in 2025 including songs and a theatrical trailer. After wrapping up Sikandar, Khan will start shooting for Atlee's next directorial, tentatively titled A6, in Summer 2025.