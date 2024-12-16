Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's LGBTQ+ reality show, 'The Boyfriend', is set for a second season, coinciding with Japan's ongoing debate on same-sex marriage.

The show's producer, Dai Ota, promises to continue presenting authentic stories of same-sex relationships, with new participants and fresh storytelling.

The return of the first season's commentators adds a familiar touch to the groundbreaking series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Boyfriend' S2 is happening!

Netflix renews LGBTQ+ series amid Japan's same-sex marriage debate

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:20 pm Dec 16, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Netflix has renewed its groundbreaking Japanese reality series, The Boyfriend, for a second season. The show, which premiered in July with a 10-episode run, is Japan's first reality dating series featuring same-sex relationships. It follows nine Japanese and East Asian men identifying as gay or bisexual as they navigate love and friendship while living together in a beachside residence called The Green Room.

Timely announcement

'The Boyfriend' renewal coincides with Japan's LGBTQ+ rights progress

The announcement of The Boyfriend's renewal comes at a crucial time for Japan's LGBTQ+ community. On Friday, a high court in Fukuoka ruled that the country's ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. It is the eighth such ruling in favor of marriage equality out of nine cases since 2019. The decision adds pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government to act on marriage equality legislation.

Producer's statement

'The Boyfriend' producer Dai Ota expressed excitement over renewal

Dai Ota, a producer for The Boyfriend, shared his excitement about the show's renewal. He noted the series' unique place as Japan's first same-sex romance reality show and told Variety, "Thanks to the love from our viewers, it is exciting to return for a new season." "Being the first same-sex romance reality show in Japan, we paid careful attention to ensure that the story is an authentic portrayal of these relationships."

Upcoming season

Ota promises authenticity and new elements in Season 2

Ota also shared his vision for the upcoming season of The Boyfriend, promising to continue showcasing authentic stories of compassion and growth. He revealed, "In Season 2, we will continue to showcase their compassion and stories of growth, with more unique perspectives and backstories." "Please look forward to a new season with new participants, a new Green Room, and new storytelling."

Returning commentators

Season 1 commentators to return for 'The Boyfriend' Season 2

The second season of The Boyfriend will also see the return of Season 1's commentators. Megumi, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Durian Lollobrigida, and Yoshimi Toku are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. This continuity in commentary is sure to give a familiar touch for fans as they delve into new stories and experiences in the next installment of this groundbreaking series.