Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated following a rocket strike that killed 12 children, prompting Israel's Prime Minister to vow retaliation.

Despite Iran's warning against further military action in Lebanon, some Israeli officials are advocating for a ceasefire.

Despite Iran's warning against further military action in Lebanon, some Israeli officials are advocating for a ceasefire.

The ongoing conflict, which has already caused significant damage and loss of life, could potentially lead to a devastating war, with the US continuing diplomatic efforts to ease the situation.

Tragic rocket strike kills 12 children

Israel-Hezbollah tensions escalate after 12 kids killed in rocket strike

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:00 am Jul 29, 202411:00 am

What's the story A rocket strike claimed the lives of 12 children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights—escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, . The rocket—identified by Israel as an Iranian Falaq-1 model allegedly fired by Hezbollah—hit a football pitch on October 8, killing children aged between 10 to 16. Despite these accusations, the Iran-backed group has denied any involvement in this incident.

Political response

Israel's Prime Minister vows retaliation

In response to the attack, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to exact a "heavy price" from Hezbollah. After several meetings with his security cabinet and military chiefs, Netanyahu's office announced that the cabinet "authorized the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to decide on the manner and timing of the response." Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris said that "support for Israel's security is ironclad," as Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged against further escalation of conflict.

Ongoing conflict

Iran warns Israel, Hezbollah continues attacks

Iran has issued a stern warning to Israel, stating that any new military "adventures" in Lebanon could lead to "unforeseen consequences." Despite this warning, some Israeli officials are reportedly advocating for a ceasefire within Gaza. This comes after Hezbollah's assurance of not attacking Israel post-ceasefire. The group began exchanging fire with Israel on October 8, claiming its attacks aim to support Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

Humanitarian impact

Conflict's toll on Israel and Lebanon

The ongoing conflict has already inflicted significant damage on both sides. Israeli airstrikes have targeted areas where Hezbollah operates in southern Lebanon, including the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border. These strikes have reportedly killed around 350 Hezbollah fighters and over 100 civilians, according to security and medical sources.

War prospects

US diplomatic efforts continue

Hezbollah, stronger than Hamas with more fighters, missiles and drones, could potentially lead to a devastating war for both Lebanon and Israel if the conflict escalates. Officials from both countries have expressed this concern. Meanwhile, the United States is continuing its diplomatic efforts to ease the conflict. The success of these efforts may largely depend on developments in Gaza where attempts to agree on a ceasefire and return of Israeli hostages have so far been unsuccessful.