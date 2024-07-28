In short Simplifying... In short The Paris 2024 Olympics organizers have apologized after their 'Last Supper' parody during the opening ceremony sparked international backlash, including criticism from Elon Musk and Italy's Vice President, Matteo Salvini.

The show's director, Thomas Jolly, insisted the intent was to promote love and inclusion, not to disrespect any religious group.

Despite the controversy, the organizers maintain their commitment to celebrating community tolerance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Paris 2024 Olympics apologizes for parody tableau

Paris 2024 Olympics organizers apologize for 'Last Supper' parody

By Chanshimla Varah 05:30 pm Jul 28, 202405:30 pm

What's the story The organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics issued an apology on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups who were offended by a parody tableau of Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper. The controversial segment, featured in the opening ceremony, recreated the biblical scene with drag queens, a transgender model, and a naked singer made up as Dionysus. The French Catholic Church's conference of bishops had described it as "scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity."

Official response

Paris 2024 spokesperson responds to controversy

Anne Descamps, spokesperson for Paris 2024, addressed the controversy at a press conference, stating that there was never an intention to disrespect any religious group and that the opening ceremony aimed to celebrate community tolerance. "If people have taken any offense we are really sorry," Descamps said. The show's artistic director, Thomas Jolly, echoed this sentiment, stating his intent was not to mock or shock but to send a message of love and inclusion.

Jolly

Intention not 'to be subversive, mock or shock': Jolly

"My will is to say we are an immense 'we'," Jolly said, adding, "In France, we have the right to love each other as we want, with whoever we want, in France we have the right to believe and not to believe. In France, we have many rights." He told an official Olympics press conference on Saturday that his intention had not been "to be subversive, mock or shock."

Twitter Post

'Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian'

International backlash

Global figures criticize Paris 2024 'Last Supper' parody

The controversial tableau had faced criticism from global figures such as billionaire Elon Musk and Matteo Salvini, Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Italy. Musk called the parody "extremely disrespectful to Christians." Salvini took to social media to express his disapproval, stating, "Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians around the world was a really bad start, dear French people."