Italian city on high alert over 'leaning tower' collapse fear

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:51 pm Dec 02, 2023

Iconic Garisenda Tower in Italy may collapse due to excessive leaning: Reports

The Garisenda Tower, also called the "leaning tower" in Italy's Bologna, is reportedly at risk of collapsing due to excessive leaning. The 150-foot-tall tower, built nearly a millennium ago, has been leaning at an angle of four degrees since the 14th century after officials tried to remove the top of the building to stabilize it.

Garisenda Tower at risk of 'sudden' collapse

Over the past few years, the country has done extensive work to maintain the Garisenda Tower's integrity. However, the tower is now leaning excessively, and this has forced city authorities to bring a civil protection plan into action for safety reasons. As per CNN, the tower is currently at risk of an "unexpected" and "sudden" collapse.

Protective measures taken up by Bologna authorities

The city council has opted to erect a protective metal cordon to stop debris resulting from a possible collapse, to reduce the vulnerability of nearby buildings, and to block access to the off-limits zones. Sensor measuring the tower's movements triggered alarms in October, resulting in authorities ordering the urgent shutdown of the area close to it. Monitoring equipment near the tower delivers readings every 15 minutes to keep authorities updated.

Local authority provides details on Garisenda Tower's current state

A local authority pointed out that a "yellow" alert had been raised as a precaution and asserted that the tower's collapse was considered the worst-case scenario. For context, a red alert will indicate that a collapse is imminent. "We're acting as if it's the worst-case scenario but that's not to say it'll happen," CNN quoted the official as saying. "If there was an imminent risk of collapse, we'd evacuate everyone," the official added.

Know about Bologna's iconic Garisenda Tower

Built during the 12th century, the iconic Garisenda Tower stands beside the Asinelli Tower, which is taller. Meanwhile, the Bologna council said that materials to build the protective cordon will be delivered to a site near the tower within the next few weeks. While the council added that the work is due to be completed by February next year, the cost of building the cordon alone is set to cost around $4.8 million.