In brief Simplifying... In brief Elon Musk's Neuralink implant has significantly improved the gaming skills of its first patient, Arbaugh, who can now play games like Mario Kart and Civilization VI with enhanced speed and accuracy.

Despite some technical challenges and potential hacking risks, the device has not only boosted Arbaugh's gaming prowess but also enriched his social life by enabling digital independence.

Arbaugh is optimistic about the future of Neuralink, hoping to conquer more complex games and further integrate the device into his daily life.

The patient can also respond to emails and message other people

Elon Musk's Neuralink implant enhances gaming skills of first patient

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:07 pm Jun 26, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Noland Arbaugh, the inaugural recipient of a brain-computer chip implant from Elon Musk's Neuralink, has reported a significant enhancement in his gaming abilities. The 29-year-old, who lost limb control due to a diving accident eight years back, can now manipulate a cursor solely with his mind. "I basically have an aimbot in my head," Arbaugh shared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Competition

Arbaugh predicts separate leagues for Neuralink-enhanced gamers

Arbaugh's gaming skills have improved to such an extent, that he believes separate leagues may be needed for players with similar enhancements. "They'll probably have different leagues for people like me because it's just not fair," he stated. He attributes this to the device's speed and accuracy, which often results in movements before he consciously decides to move.

Goals

Gaming limitations and future aspirations

Despite his enhanced abilities, Arbaugh admits that some games, like Call of Duty, are currently out of reach for Neuralink. However, he has successfully played Mario Kart and Civilization VI and aspires to play Halo in the future. "In the next few years, I think I'll be able to play anything anyone else plays," he predicted optimistically.

Difficulties

Challenges with the implant

Arbaugh's journey with the BCI has not been without its hurdles. Earlier this year, he reported losing control of the cursor due to some threads in his motor cortex retracting over time, possibly caused by air trapped in his skull post-surgery. Despite these challenges, Arbaugh remains optimistic about the potential of Neuralink.

Worry

Arbaugh addresses potential hacking concerns

During his conversation with Rogan, Arbaugh addressed concerns about the potential hacking of the Neuralink device. "I mean people ask me all the time if this thing can be hacked, and the short answer is yes," he admitted. However, he reassured that at this stage, a hack would not result in much more than controlling his cursor or displaying unusual content on his screen.

Life enhancement

Neuralink implant enhances Arbaugh's social life

Despite potential hacking risks, Arbaugh has found the Neuralink implant to be a significant asset in his life. The device has enabled him to message people, use Instagram, respond to emails, read comics online, play fantasy sports, and even learn Japanese. This newfound digital independence has helped him reconnect socially, and regain a sense of normalcy in his life.