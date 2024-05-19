Next Article

Ultimatum issued by Israeli war cabinet member

Cracks in Israeli War Cabinet: Key member threatens to resign

By Chanshimla Varah 11:50 am May 19, 202411:50 am

What's the story Benny Gantz, a crucial member of Israel's three-man war cabinet, has issued an ultimatum to the Benjamin Netanyahu government over its current strategy in the ongoing war with Hamas. Gantz has threatened to resign unless an action plan is adopted by June 8. "The war cabinet must formulate and approve by June 8 an action plan that will lead to the realization of six strategic goals of national importance...(or) we will be forced to resign from the government," Gantz said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Gantz's declaration widens the rift within Israel's leadership almost seven months into a conflict that has yet to achieve its objectives of overthrowing Hamas and freeing a large number of hostages still in Gaza. When Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, it took over 250 hostages and killed over 1,170 people; the majority of them were civilians. Israel's military retaliation against Hamas has killed at least 35,386 people, according to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry.

New strategy

Gantz proposes six-point plan amid ongoing conflict

Gantz's proposed six-point plan includes the return of hostages, ending Hamas's rule, demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and establishing an international administration of civilian affairs. He also advocated for efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia "as part of an overall move that will create an alliance with the free world and the Arab world against Iran and its affiliates."

Leadership tensions

Potential political shifts amid internal conflict

Netanyahu has dismissed Gantz's conditions as "euphemisms" for Israel's defeat. The potential resignation of Gantz, a popular politician and longtime political rival of Netanyahu, could leave the Prime Minister more reliant on far-right allies favoring a hardline approach toward ceasefire negotiations and hostage release. This internal conflict within Israel's leadership also came days after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that he would not remain in his post if Israel elected to reoccupy Gaza.

Political turmoil

Netanyahu faces accusations and pressure amid war

Meanwhile, hard-liners within his government are pressuring Netanyahu to continue the military offensive on Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah with the aim of crushing Hamas. Polls suggest that if elections were held, Gantz would likely replace Netanyahu, potentially exposing the latter to prosecution on long-standing corruption charges. As the conflict continues, Netanyahu faces warnings from top ally the United States and others against continuing the offensive on Rafah due to Gaza's humanitarian crisis.