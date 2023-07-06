India

Muslim World League chief to visit India, meet NSA Doval

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 06, 2023 | 05:47 pm 2 min read

MWL chief Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa will visit Delhi on Monday

The Muslim World League's (MWL) secretary general and the former minister of justice of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, will visit Delhi on Monday. He will reportedly meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. He is also expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Smriti Irani and may call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Doval, Al-Issa to attend peace meeting

The Times of India reported that Doval and Al-Issa, a noted scholar, will attend a peace meeting on Tuesday at Delhi's India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC). The meeting, organized by the IICC and the head of the think tank Khusro Foundation, Sirajuddin Qureishi, is aimed at promoting peace and harmony and highlighting the commitment of India and Saudi Arabia to fight extremism.

Al-Issa a leading voice of tolerance: Khusro Foundation convenor

The Khusro Foundation's convenor Hafeezur Rahman called Al-Issa "a leading voice of tolerance who reaches out to people irrespective of their religious and cultural affiliations." "In the past, he has spoken at the United Nations, and championed the cause of peace and tolerance," Rahman added. Many leading ulema, peace activists, and media personalities have been invited to the meeting.

Will visit Jama Masjid for Friday prayers

Furthermore, Al-Issa is expected to visit Agra, where he is likely to pay tributes at the National Police Memorial and visit the Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. Notably, last year the MWL celebrated Gandhi Jayanti for the first time, calling it an occasion to spread the message of non-violence internationally. The Mecca-based MWL also praised India's global and national outlook.

