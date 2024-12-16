Summarize Simplifying... In short Angelique Angarni-Filopon, a 34-year-old from Martinique, has been crowned Miss France 2024, challenging traditional beauty standards and ageism.

The win comes with a year-long salary, a Paris apartment, and gifts from sponsors.

The Miss France pageant, dating back to 1920, only recently abolished its age limit of 24, reflecting societal changes and the contest's modern adaptation.

34-year-old Angelique crowned Miss France

Meet Angelique Angarni-Filopon: 34-year-old crowned Miss France

04:10 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Thirty four-year-old flight attendant Angelique Angarni-Filopon from Martinique was crowned the oldest winner of the Miss France pageant. Her historic win on Saturday came after a major rule change which now allows women above 24 years old (including married women or mothers) to compete in the contest. The move is viewed as an effort to reflect wider societal changes in beauty standards. Here's everything you need to know about Angarni-Filopon's journey.

Victory speech

Angarni-Filopon reflected on her journey post-victory

In her victory speech, Angarni-Filopon reminisced about her journey from being a 20-year-old first runner-up in the Miss Martinique competition in 2011 to winning the Miss France title at 34. "Today, at 34, I stand before you representing Martinique, its diaspora, and all the women who've ever been told it's too late," she said. Her win is a major step toward challenging traditional beauty standards and ageism in such contests.

Winner's rewards

Perks of winning the Miss France title

As the newly crowned Miss France, Angarni-Filopon will also get a year-long salary, a Paris apartment, and gifts from sponsors. The Miss France 2024 competition saw 30 contestants from different professions, including doctors and dentists. The participants flaunted their talents in various rounds that included swimsuit modeling, regional costume displays, and elegant ballgown presentations. They also danced to a wide range of music genres from salsa and 1990s hits to classical Mozart pieces.

Pageant details

Miss France 2024: A diverse competition with new rules

Until two years ago, Angarni-Filopon would have been excluded from the annual contest, Miss France pageant, due to her age. Traditionally, the competition, which dates back to 1920, considered anyone over 24 as too old to represent feminine beauty. The age limit was abolished in 2022, reflecting a shift in societal norms and demonstrating the pageant's adaptation to the times.