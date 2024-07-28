In short Simplifying... In short Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew has been urging the Indian Prime Minister for over three years to bring Netaji's remains back to India by August 18.

Call to repatriate Subhas Chandra Bose's remains

Retrieve Netaji's remains by August 18: Grandnephew appeals to PM

By Chanshimla Varah 03:36 pm Jul 28, 202403:36 pm

What's the story Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repatriate Netaji's remains from Japan's Renkoji temple by August 18. Expressing discontent over the current location of the remains, Bose called it "highly insulting." In the letter, he also sought a final statement from the government to dispel "false narratives" about his granduncle's death.

Declassified files

Bose seeks clarification on Netaji's death

At the same time, Bose acknowledged the National Democratic Alliance-led government's initiative in declassifying files related to Netaji. He stated that through this process and the subsequent release of "10 inquiries—national and international," it became clear that "Netaji perished on August 18, 1945" in an air crash in Taiwan. In an interview with PTI, he confirmed these declassified documents "conclusively establish that Netaji died in this air crash on August 18, 1945."

Persistent efforts

Bose advocates for return of Netaji's remains

Bose revealed that he has been advocating for the return of Netaji's remains to India by writing to the PM for the past three-and-a-half years. He stated, "We have been writing to the prime minister for the last three-and-a-half years, that in order to honour the liberator of India, his remains must touch Indian soil." He also mentioned that Anita Bose Pfaff, Netaji's daughter, wishes to perform her father's last rites according to Hindu tradition.

Government's role

Bose resigned from BJP last year

Bose resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year, citing a lack of support from the party's central and West Bengal leadership in promoting Netaji's ideology. In his resignation letter, he wrote that when he joined the BJP, he was promised the chance to promote Netaji and Sarat Chandra Bose's inclusive ideology. However, no such thing happened. "Given these unfortunate circumstances, it has become impossible for me to continue...as a member of the BJP," he added.