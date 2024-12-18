Summarize Simplifying... In short Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are set to star in the thriller 'Arjun Ustara', releasing in December 2025. The film, which also features Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda, explores the darker side of the 1990s underworld.

'Arjun Ustara': Shahid-Triptii's thriller to release in December 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 01:30 pm Dec 18, 202401:30 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film Arjun Ustara, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, will be released on December 5, 2025. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment made the official announcement on Wednesday. The production house said an "extraordinary cinematic adventure" will begin on January 6, 2025. However, the post didn't mention the official title of the film. This will be Kapoor's reunion with director Vishal Bhardwaj after successful collaborations in Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017).

'Arjun Ustara' cast and Kapoor's character preparation

Along with Kapoor and Dimri, the film also reportedly stars Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. On Tuesday, Kapoor gave a sneak peek of his character preparation on Instagram, saying it was time to "prepare." He called his new role "mysterious and frightening, yet kind and innocent," hinting at a complex character arc. The actor also hinted he might be exploring the darker side of the 1990s underworld in this film.

Dimri's enthusiasm and film's grand set design

Dimri also shared her excitement for the project by posting a picture of a notepad gifted by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, captioning it "New beginnings." A source told Pinkvilla that a massive set is being built in a Mumbai studio to bring the film's concept to life. The film is set in the post-independence underworld and over 500 people are reportedly recreating this atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Kapoor's 'Deva' to hit theaters in January

Apart from this project, Sajid Nadiadwala's lineup also includes the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, Housefull 5 featuring Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4. In other related news, Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next film Deva, which will be released in theaters on January 31, 2025. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, also stars Pooja Hegde.