Alec Baldwin, embroiled in legal battles following the tragic 'Rust' shooting, has vowed to reveal the truth behind the incident.

Despite facing industry ostracization, Baldwin remains optimistic about his career and is eager to expose unknown elements of the case.

He criticizes the media for amplifying stories that tarnished his reputation and promises more revelations in future legal filings.

Baldwin was cleared of all charges in July

'Rust' shooting: Alec Baldwin promises to 'expose what really happened'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:28 pm Dec 18, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Alec Baldwin, the actor involved in the deadly Rust shooting incident, has promised to share the untold truth of what happened on set. Although the case was dismissed in July, he said on David Duchovny's Fail Better podcast that "the truth of what happened has never been told." He continued, "There's more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it's going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened."

Media criticism

Baldwin accused media of bias and suppression

Further, Baldwin slammed the mainstream media for their coverage of the incident, accusing them of burying stories that could have helped him get exonerated. He alleged they "amplified every story" that tarnished his reputation after the tragic death of Rust director of photography Halyna Hutchins. "We have more sh*t that's going to come out in ensuing legal filings and so forth," he said.

Legal struggles

Baldwin's legal battle and industry ostracization

To recall, on the day of the shooting, Baldwin fired a prop gun with a live round, injuring director Joel Souza and killing Hutchins. He maintained he never pulled the trigger and blame shifted to Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, charged with evidence tampering. Initially dropped, Baldwin's manslaughter charges were re-indicted after a new investigation but the case was dismissed after his attorneys revealed concealed evidence by the prosecution and Santa Fe sheriffs.

Career outlook

Baldwin's career prospects and determination to reveal truth

Baldwin was optimistic about his career, saying, "I do believe that, by the communications I've had lately, things are coming back my way to work." He added that he was excited to reveal unknown elements of the case, given that there wasn't a full trial. Although he felt shunned from the industry (which he compared to "being dead because you roam the earth and you're invisible"), he was determined to seek the truth.