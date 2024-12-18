Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian-American comedian Zarna Garg, known for her win in Hart's comedy competition and her Amazon Prime special, is getting her own CBS show.

The sitcom, titled 'Zarna', mirrors Garg's personal journey as an immigrant woman raising her American-born children with Indian values while pursuing her own American dream.

This marks a significant move for CBS, as it's one of their most promising shows this season without involvement from renowned sitcom creator Chuck Lorre.

CBS has greenlit 'Zarna' pilot

Indian-American comedian Zarna Garg gets her own show

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:43 pm Dec 18, 202412:43 pm

What's the story CBS has greenlit a new comedy pilot, Zarna, starring Indian-American stand-up comedian Zarna Garg. The multi-camera show is a collaboration between Garg and Darlene Hunt, who created The Big C. It is being produced by Mindy Kaling's Kaling International, Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Productions, and Warner Bros. Television (WBTV).

Show development

'Zarna' emerged as a strong prospect for WBTW

The development of Zarna started in September and it quickly became a priority for CBS, according to Deadline. The show has now emerged as one of WBTV's most promising broadcast prospects this season. This is the first time in a while that the network has given a comedy show the green light without involvement from Chuck Lorre, who created popular sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

Pilot lineup

'Zarna' is CBS's 3rd pilot order this season

Zarna is the third pilot order from CBS this development season, following single-camera comedy DMV and light drama Einstein. The show revolves around Garg's character, a proud immigrant woman raising her American-born children with Indian values. As her children grow older, she starts to pursue her own American dream.

Real-life inspiration

'Zarna' mirrors Garg's personal journey

The story of Zarna is eerily similar to Garg's own. She immigrated from India to the US as a teen, and after obtaining BA and JD degrees, spent 16 years as a stay-at-home mom. It was her children who pushed her to try stand-up comedy, which kickstarted her comedy career.

Career highlights

Garg's comedy career and collaboration with Hart

Garg's comedy career has been nothing short of spectacular. She won Hart's comedy competition Lyft Comics on Peacock in 2021. She was also a part of the 2022 Apple TV+ series Gutsy, hosted by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. Last year, her debut comedy special, Zarna Garg: One in a Billion, premiered on Amazon Prime Video.