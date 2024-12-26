Summarize Simplifying... In short The team behind the highly anticipated film 'Welcome to the Jungle' is gearing up for a grand shoot in the UAE in February.

The international schedule includes shooting in unique locations, previously inaccessible to even Hollywood productions.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast of 34 actors including Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, has already completed 70% of its shoot.

'Welcome to the Jungle' is headlined by Akshay Kumar

'Welcome 3' team prepares for massive UAE shoot in February

By Isha Sharma 03:33 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited film, Welcome to the Jungle, is all set for a major international shoot in February 2025. The project, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, has already filmed a major chunk in Mumbai and Kashmir. Now, the team is all set to go on a long shoot in the beautiful locales of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Director Khan promises 'cinematic extravaganza' from UAE shoot

Speaking about the upcoming international schedule, director Khan said, "We are to kickstart a mega schedule in Dubai, Abu Dhabi which shall play an important role in the movie." He added that audiences can expect a "cinematic extravaganza and entertainment unlimited." "The team has already scheduled to travel in advance for the recce as well."

Producer Nadiadwala reveals ambitious plans for UAE shoot

Producer Nadiadwala revealed, "The International schedule of the movie is kickstarting soon and it will be shot in impressive locations in UAE." "The action, songs & scenes shall be shot in eminent locations in UAE with several foreign action & stunt crews, dancers on locations where even high-octane Hollywood films have till date not been given access to shoot." "The team is already working on the process of acquiring the permits & rights for the shoot locations."

'Welcome to the Jungle' boasts large-scale production and stellar cast

With its large-scale production and a star-studded ensemble of 34 actors, Welcome to the Jungle is one of the most awaited releases of next year. The makers have already completed 70% of the film's shoot. Presented by Base Industries Group, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Kiku Sharda, and Shreyas Talpade, among others.