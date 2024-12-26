Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Arjun Kapoor has warned fans about an online scam using his name, where a fake account is pretending to be his manager and offering opportunities to connect with him.

Arjun Kapoor alerts fans about online scam in his name

What's the story Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has become a victim of an online scam, prompting him to warn his fans about the fraudulent activities being carried out in his name. The Singham Again star took to Instagram to reveal details of a scam involving a fake account impersonating his manager. He warned that the fraudulent account was reaching out to people with false promises of opportunities to meet him.

Kapoor revealed on Instagram, "It's come to my attention that a random account is reaching out to people claiming to be my manager and offering opportunities to connect with me." "Please know that these messages are not legitimate, and I have no association with them. I would never ask anyone to click on links or share personal details through such means." He urged his followers to "stay safe and alert."

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again, where he essayed a modern-day version of Raavan named Danger Lanka. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, was released on November 1 and is the fifth installment in Shetty's successful Cop Universe. It has an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.