'Next year might be last...': AP Dhillon hints at break

By Isha Sharma 03:02 pm Dec 26, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Canadian rapper AP Dhillon has recently dropped a hint about taking a break from his music career. Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, he said he wants to live a peaceful life after retirement. "Once all this is over, I want to live a peaceful life... I was telling my friend. Next year might be my last year," the musician revealed on The Ranveer Show.

Post-retirement plans

'More a game than artspace'

Dhillon added, "I don't know if I'll wake up tomorrow and say that I don't want to make songs from now on. I might not make music for a while, just because it has become a game more than the artspace." When asked what he would do during the break, Dhillon said he didn't know, jokingly saying he might start a podcast. Allahbadia, who hosts India's most popular podcast, jokingly said he would start making music.

Industry critique

'People are treating music like a business game'

Dhillon also spoke about inflated ticket sales in the music industry and slammed the trend of concerts selling out in seconds, calling it a "dirty game." "For any show claiming to be sold out, I can still get you 2,000 tickets today or tomorrow. People are treating music like a business game, which has taken away its joy," he said.